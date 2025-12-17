Lifestyle’s Ginger turns to AI for latest brand campaign

Lifestyle’s women’s fashion label Ginger has introduced a new AI-generated campaign created by specialist agency Plus One Design. The work forms part of the brand’s latest rollout, using short films and visual assets produced entirely through AI tools.





The campaign, titled Too Stylish To Be True, explores the contrast between aspirational high-fashion cues and everyday wardrobe relevance. The films use stylised compositions and exaggerated digital environments to define a distinct visual language for the brand. The rollout spans digital platforms, social channels and in-store screens as Ginger continues building its standalone presence.





Speaking about the campaign, Shitu Patil, co-founder and creative head at Plus One Design, said: “Today’s fashion landscape demands speed, freshness, and storytelling that earns attention rather than asks for it. With Ginger, our aim was to create something premium yet playful — work that feels entertaining, culturally sharp, and unmistakably modern. Yes, we used AI extensively, but the real story is the idea. AI opens up limitless possibilities, but choosing what truly resonates will always remain a human craft.”

Gautam Patil, co-founder and design director, said: “Design is at the core of Plus One. AI allows us to stretch that craft even further and build visual worlds at the pace today’s fashion landscape demands. Lifestyle’s conviction in backing this vision gave us the space to push boundaries and reimagine how fashion stories can be told.”

The output marks a shift from catalogue-led fashion communication, positioning Ginger’s new campaign as an experiment in AI-led storytelling within the category.