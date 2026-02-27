Lilly launches multi-starrer obesity awareness campaign

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced the next phase of its obesity awareness initiative with a new integrated campaign aimed at encouraging a more informed and empathetic conversation around obesity. The campaign brings together lived experiences and scientific perspectives to move the discussion away from appearance and judgment, while reinforcing the role of doctors in obesity care.

The initiative features three campaign films starring Boman Irani and Kayoze Irani; Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak; and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Each film draws on familiar family and social settings to highlight how individuals living with obesity often experience judgment, and how empathy and medical guidance can shape a more constructive approach.

The campaign seeks to address the common perception of obesity as solely a result of lifestyle choices. Referencing its recognition by the World Health Organisation as a chronic and complex disease, the initiative highlights biological, genetic, environmental, and metabolic factors that influence the condition. It also underscores the importance of seeking medical advice, positioning doctors at the centre of diagnosis and evidence-based care.

Speaking about the campaign, Gaurav Mehta, senior director, marketing and strategic capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company (India), said, “Obesity has long been misunderstood in India, frequently framed as a matter of personal choice rather than acknowledged as a complex medical condition. Through this next phase of our campaign, we aim to reframe the conversation by combining scientific insight with relatable, real-life narratives that reflect the lived experience of people living with obesity. Our focus is to move the dialogue from blame to understanding, reduce stigma, and empower individuals to seek appropriate, evidence-based care in consultation with qualified doctors who play a central role across the treatment journey.”

Through this phase of the initiative, Lilly continues its efforts to encourage awareness, reduce stigma, and promote informed decision-making in obesity care, while advocating a more compassionate and science-led public discourse.