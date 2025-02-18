Limca revives its ‘Lime ‘N’ Lemoni’ theme with Triptii Dimri in new spot

Coca-Cola India's homegrown brand Limca is a popular beverage known for its unique cloudy bubbles and refreshing zesty taste. Now, Limca is launching a new summer campaign to bring a fresh experience to its consumers.

Advertisment

A cold sip of Limca on a hot day offers an instant refreshing feeling, and this simple insight is at the heart of this year’s campaign. The campaign encourages consumers to rediscover the charm of Limca’s signature Lime ‘N’ Lemoni fizz.

The campaign stars Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri and her furry friend, as she leaves behind the heat and grime in a uniquely Limca way. The moment she takes a sip of Limca, the scene transforms with dynamic visuals, her energy lifts up, and a wave of zesty freshness takes over.

Ruchira Bhattacharya, senior director, marketing – Hydration, Sports, and Tea Category, India and South-West Asia Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, said, “Limca is a differentiated brand and is much loved by consumers across ages and with this campaign we brought all things loved on Limca back to Limca. We also have a “light-hearted” melodious jingle and the very endearing Tripti, both have truly uplifted our campaign. We hope to re-in force Limca’s leadership in the beverage category, ensure it remains the go-to choice for instant revitalisation and joy with this beautiful campaign.”

Tripti Dimri added, “Limca makes me very nostalgic, and this campaign took me back to the old, charming, fun world of Limca and I am just so glad that I got be a part of it. I had an absolute ball of a time shooting this with Dibakar Sir and the entire team. Really hope people love it. This one is all heart!”

A 360-degree strategy will drive visibility through engaging storytelling across platforms. By bringing a fresh spin on its long-standing legacy, Limca invites everyone to take a sip and experience the Lime ‘N’ Lemoni feeling — that invigorates a feel-good rush that only a Limca moment can deliver.

Creative Team : Nakul Sharma, Tirtho Ghosh, Deepak Pandey, Ramesh Sain, Kavya Rangan

Account Management: Charu Bhatnagar, Virender Bhawnani, Varundeep Kaur

Strategy: Shubhrojyoti Roy, Khyati Gupta

Production House : Hogarth

Director : Dibakar Banerjee

Music: Sameer Uddin

Singer: Lagnajita Chakraborty