Linc pens ask you to use a refill in new ad

In the credits, a technical consultant: Dibyendu Bose is mentioned. Says Mukherjee, "While we could manage most of the technical things from home, one aspect of the film, that is the colour grading, was not our forte. So, we started calling up friends from the fraternity as to how we could overcome this challenge. Dibyendu Bose is a reputed advertising film director, who by chance had a grading software at home and decided to help out voluntarily. Matching the skin tone and lights in different frames was not an easy task and it was heart-warming to see a friend, who had no connection with the project previously, take up this tough task just to make us look good in these tough times."