Linen Club launches #LetGoForNew campaign for Sankranti

The brand also launched a festive song ‘Linen Club Sankranti Sambaralu’ to celebrate the rituals of the festival.
Linen Club, a linen brand from the Aditya Birla Group, has unveiled its latest campaign- an ode to the annual celebration of Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh. Accurately capturing the essence of festival, the film and the brand’s new song, emphasises on the significance of ‘Letting go off the old’ an important custom during the harvest season in the state.
As the most widely celebrated occasion in Andhra Pradesh, the campaign highlights the spirit of Bhogi, an age-old tradition symbolising new beginnings during Sankranti. The 360-degree campaign will be activated across digital platforms, offline media, brand stores and radio.
The campaign showcases a progressive statement while staying rooted in family values, reflecting the brand’s commitment to staying in sync with the sensibilities of their customers.
The fashion brand presents a local folk melody and joins their customers as they celebrate their most important annual festival. The song included has been performed by popular award-winning singers Geetha Madhuri and Lolla Venkata Revanth Kumar Sharma.
The film showcases a typical Sankranti morning with a family preparing to perform the Bhogi ritual. The grandfather is teaching the grandson to discard an old item into the Bhogi fire, when the curious grandson enquires about the significance.
It is then the grandfather explains to him the importance of letting go of the old to make space for the good. The child playfully questions if his grandfather throws his anger into the bonfire, could that bring back his aunt home? Touched by his grandson’s wisdom, the grandfather decides to leave the grudge and accepts his daughter and her husband.
With Nirupam Paritala and Surya helming the video story, the TVC strikes a chord instantly with the viewer. It signifies celebration, prosperity and new beginnings.
Expressing his excitement, Satyaki Ghosh, CEO, domestic textiles, Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Sankranti is all about letting go of past habits and adopting something new. Opting for natural fabrics like linen makes for an excellent choice as they are high on comfort, distinctiveness, and festive fervour while being sustainable. This festive season adopts purity of linen with purity of conscience.”