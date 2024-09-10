Linen Club’s Onam campaign reminds everyone to keep their promises

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand also launched a festive song ‘Ponnonamkathiradi' to pay its ode to the state of Kerala.
Linen Club, Aditya Birla Group's fashion brand, presents its Onam 2024 campaign, Ona Vakdhanam (#KeptMyPromise). This year’s campaign continues the tradition of resonating deeply with the cultural essence of Kerala.
The campaign celebrates the core of Onam festival as Onam was born out of a promise which King Mahaveli delivers every year by visiting his land during the 10-day festival reminding us that promises are powerful, they are the threads of trust that weave our lives together, shaping our integrity and our passion for life.
Linen Club ‘s Onam campaign Ona Vakdhanam brings alive this very idea of #KeptMyPromise with a short film wherein Acchu played by leading Malayalam star ‘Govind Padamsoorya ‘who has returned from abroad to celebrate Kerala gets reminded about an innocent promise he made as a school going child to his auto driver and how he goes about fulfilling his promise to makes his auto uncle part of his family celebrations. The short film is made by the agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Mumbai.
The idea of #KeptMyWord is further amplified with a curated onam song ‘Ponnonamkathiradi' sung in magical voice of ‘Sithara Krishnakumar ‘along with youthful vibe of rock band ‘The Music Escape ‘picturised in a home courtyard to bring in nostalgia and rekindling the pride of hailing from a rich cultural landscape of Kerala amongst all malyalis across the globe.
It is a 360-degree campaign that has been activated across TV, Cinema, digital platforms, and in stores make it a truly memorable.
Sithara Krishnakumar, the artist behind the campaign’s song, shared, "Onam is a celebration of promise ‘. Collaborating with Linen Club has been truly joyful to resonate the idea of keeping your promises in a musical way . Just as Linen Club’s fabrics are crafted with passion and purity this song is created with a similar devotion. I hope it warms every malyalali ‘s heart as much as it did mine ."
Satyaki Ghosh, CEO of Domestic Textiles at Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Group, commented, "At Linen Club, we uphold the promise of quality and authenticity that has defined our brand for decades. Our Onam campaign, ‘Ona Vakdhanam,’ pays homage to these enduring values and the vibrant spirit of Kerala. As the state revels in celebrations, we are excited to showcase our extensive range of colours, designs, and textures across fabrics and apparels for the new age men of today. With cutting-edge European technology, we ensure our fabrics are crafted to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. With our new store opening in Lulu Mall, Calicut, we look forward to deepening our connection with the people of Kerala and continuing to offer linen fabrics that embody the true essence of the region and its people.”