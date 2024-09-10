Linen Club’s Onam campaign reminds everyone to keep their promises

Satyaki Ghosh, CEO of Domestic Textiles at Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Group, commented, "At Linen Club, we uphold the promise of quality and authenticity that has defined our brand for decades. Our Onam campaign, ‘Ona Vakdhanam,’ pays homage to these enduring values and the vibrant spirit of Kerala. As the state revels in celebrations, we are excited to showcase our extensive range of colours, designs, and textures across fabrics and apparels for the new age men of today. With cutting-edge European technology, we ensure our fabrics are crafted to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. With our new store opening in Lulu Mall, Calicut, we look forward to deepening our connection with the people of Kerala and continuing to offer linen fabrics that embody the true essence of the region and its people.”