Atlys, Uniqlo, KFC: Are agencies cool with pitch calls on LinkedIn?

Atlys, Uniqlo, and KFC have nothing in common. Almost. One is an online visa application platform, the other a fashion brand, and the third a popular quick-service restaurant (QSR) specialising in chicken. Yet, all three are scouting agencies on LinkedIn.

Over the past eight to twelve months, posting agency pitches on the professional networking platform has become de rigueur amongst young, small, and now even big brand names. Recent examples include the payments brand Paytm, the digital-first house of brands Honasa, and MuscleBlaze, a protein supplement marketer.

"LinkedIn is the corporate world's Bumble for business—brands swipe (or scroll) until they find the perfect match,” states Siddharth Devnani, co-founder and director of SoCheers, a creative-first digital agency.

It is that simple. “We’re on the lookout for a social-first agency that understands social trends & pop culture like nobody’s business,” posted KFC on its LinkedIn account seven days ago, and it has already received over 650 comments. Most of them are from or pointing to agencies. “It’s quick, efficient, and removes the layers of bureaucracy,” believes Devnani.

A level playing field

Let’s go back twenty years. Social media was not the force it is today, and small or mid-sized agencies would struggle to work with the big names as legacy ad giants would swoop in, building a sort of firewall. “Legacy agencies largely rely on networking and formal Request for proposals (RFPs),” reminds the SoCheers co-founder.

With time, brands began to see things differently. “Slowly and steadily, brands started understanding that for fresh work and fresh ideas, they could go to smaller and independent agencies too,” remarks Hemal Majithia, founder of OktoBuzz, a digital marketing agency. He is buoyed by this present trend because previously, “It was not necessarily a game of meritocracy.”

These are fair points because most brands’ pitch calls on LinkedIn are for work with a digital bent or a not-so-big project mandate that most legacy agencies would skip.

Paytm is searching for a content marketing agency specialising in SEO-driven blog writing and YouTube SEO optimisation. MuscleBlaze wants a creative agency to create digital ad films.

It is natural that young agencies would take a punt at such opportunities, but standing out from the competition is the real challenge.

Who’s better?

Each time a brand posts an agency pitch on LinkedIn, the comments section starts filling up like a Mumbai local train at 8 am on a Monday.

“Agencies that bring substance, not just visibility, thrive here,” deems Viren Vesuwala, lead, strategic partnerships and alliances at White Rivers Media (WRM), a digital marketing agency. He also heads its PR and communications. He feels clients prioritise value, not tenure, and agencies that communicate their strengths effectively stand out, regardless of their years in operation.

So, what exactly is this secret sauce? “Agencies that are actively posting case studies, engaging with content, and flaunting their latest campaigns are the ones getting noticed,” feels SoCheers’ Devnani.

Having said all this, brands need to remain cautious because there’s more to an agency than its curated social media profiles. There’s a good chance the agency is overselling itself.

“Perception versus reality is different. Does the agency have that capability at its core? Due diligence is required, which I am sure many brands do,” states OktoBuzz founder Majithia.

(L-R) Siddharth Devnani x SoCheers, Hemal Majithia x OktoBuzz, Viren Vesuwala x White Rivers Media

What’s the job?

Advertising is a cut-throat world, but there is something for everybody. GroupM's latest This Year Next Year (TYNY) report projects that the Indian advertising sector will grow by 7% in 2025, reaching Rs 1.6 tn and adding an incremental Rs 10,730 crore. Digital alone is expected to take Rs 10,225 crore out of it.

More often than not, the jobs are short-term projects that hold the possibility of becoming long-term retainers. “… can evolve into long-term partnerships when results align with business objectives,” states WRM’s Vesuwala.

But what about pay? An agency will have to allocate human resources and time to win the pitch, which it could have offered to an existing client’s mandate. “Budgets can swing wildly. Some projects are well-paid and strategic, while others expect blockbuster results on a shoestring budget,” explains Devnani. What such projects really offer, he believes, are the doors they open.

“Agencies chasing leads struggle, while those who position themselves as strategic partners command higher-value opportunities. Niche expertise wins premiums; generalists compete on price. The difference isn’t worth—it’s selectivity,” states Vesuwala.

What’s it like?

It ultimately comes down to what an agency chooses in the end. But how does it go about it? Pitch calls on LinkedIn attract hundreds of responses compared to the offline process.

Transparency is increasing because it has become an open process, feels Majithia, adding that feedback is very important. On the other hand, Devnani believes brands can pull off such a trick to push their incumbent agencies to do better. “We've seen cases where they have renewed with their existing agency as well.”

Like most things in life dear readers, brands scouting agencies on LinkedIn is a work in progress (WIP).