LinkedIn releases first global integrated campaign for International Women’s Day 2021

From India, the campaign features pastry chef and entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra and her struggles as a business owner during the pandemic. In the video, she shares how she was forced to shut down a large part of her pastry business and let go of her staff due to the pandemic. She also credits the unrelenting support from her mother and mentor that helped her survive and pivot a decade-long business effort by reimagining her outlook towards progress and life in the ‘new normal’.