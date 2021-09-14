LinkedIn's new campaign attempts to reflect WFH and work-life balance realities

“In these uncertain times, it has become easy to prioritise everything else before carving out time to deal with our feelings, emotions, and even anxiety,” shares Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com. “So, I’d like to remind you that in this whirlwind of the current pandemic and resulting anxieties that have strung us along for over a year, take a step back once in a while to take a breath and spend time on yourself and your family.”