LinkedIn’s new campaign shows how networking can help professionals to supercharge their career

The campaign will run live on television, social and digital platforms during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
LinkedIn, a professional network, has launched a new brand campaign, Stronger Together, in India. The campaign displays how the power of networking can help professionals in India boost confidence, discover new opportunities, and progress their careers in an evolving labour market.
Earlier this year, LinkedIn research showed that 83% of professionals in India aim to grow their networks in 2024. This comes at a time when India's job market is highly competitive due to a large pool of applicants and diverse skill requirements, which can make job hunting an isolating experience. The Stronger Together campaign reminds professionals to face these challenges by relying on their connections for support, motivation, inspiration, and opportunities.
LinkedIn offers a variety of features to help professionals expand their network by forging meaningful connections. These include ‘Messaging & InMail’ for peer-to-peer interactions, ‘Collaborative Articles’ for expert insights and knowledge, ‘My Network’ for personalised network recommendations, and ‘Job Home’ for job alerts and recommendations.
Created in collaboration with Leo Burnett India and produced by Prodigious, the campaign targets young and mid-career professionals who are eager to upskill and advance towards fulfilling careers. Viewers can watch the ad on Disney+ Hotstar Entertainment & Sports during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup; and, on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube from May 22 to June 30, 2024.