Lintas campaign attempts to paint BMC in a new light…

Navonil Chatterjee, chief strategy officer at Rediffusion, finds the campaign paradoxical and called it 'Janus-faced'. "What I like about the creative rendition and what I don't like about this 'image-building' exercise, is the one and the same thing - AUTHENTICITY - or the lack of it. On the one hand, the story telling is emotive and very real with what I assume are real life people being used in the films, and that's the part I really like. Real heroes don't come dressed in super-hero gear and with superpowers, but they still need to be acknowledged and that's what touches a chord with me," he states. On the other hand, Chatterjee points out that he finds this entire image building exercise very fake, because despite being the richest municipal corporation, Mumbaikars struggle on a daily basis.