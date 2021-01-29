Lintas Live wins Social Media Marketing Mandate for Turespaña

“We are delighted that we have won such a prestigious tourism body like Turespaña to represent. The post-COVID world will challenge previously held notions, especially when it comes to the Travel & Tourism sector which will need to have creative and digital first strategies. Lintas Live has demonstrated the understanding of the sector with our years of experience working across hospitality, aviation and other tourism bodies. We have successfully married creativity and digital thinking through our ideas and will attempt to build our communication to position Spain as a preferred destination,” said Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, MullenLowe Lintas Group.