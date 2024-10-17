Lionsgate Play offers 7-day free access in new festive campaign

‘Whether it’s weddings or paywalls, everyone loves a good old ‘Gatecrash’!’ This festive season, Lionsgate Play presents viewers with an opportunity to just do that with the launch of its campaign Gatecrash Lionsgate.

From October 18 to 24, audiences can enjoy free access to its extensive collection of films and series for an entire week. In addition to limitless entertainment, this campaign offers complimentary access to the Indian premiere of ‘Paris Has Fallen’, the latest installment from the celebrated ‘Has Fallen’ franchise, starting October 18; followed by weekly episode drops.

To elevate the campaign, the streaming platform has rolled out two ad films, capturing the theme of ‘living in the head’. Conceptualised by Havas Media, these films feature relatable characters navigating everyday scenarios while vividly reliving the iconic movie scenes in their head. Ultimately, realising that that their ever-growing hunger for entertainment can only be satisfied by Lionsgate Play’s array of critically acclaimed titles and franchises.

Commenting on the campaign, Anushree Bhardwaj VP – marketing, Lionsgate Play, South Asia said, "As we approach our fourth anniversary, we’re thrilled to launch our biggest campaign ‘Gatecrash Lionsgate’. This initiative promises an unforgettable entertainment experience, inviting entertainment enthusiasts to explore our diverse line up and indulge in captivating stories and unforgettable characters, all with free access for 7 days. Additionally, we’re excited to offer exclusive access to the Indian premiere of the highly anticipated series, ‘Paris Has Fallen’, ensuring an edge-of-the-seat experience. Through this campaign, our aim is to engage a broader audience and elevate their experience on our app.”

Elaborating further, she added, “Our two ad films serve as a delightful reminder that the entertainment adventure you crave is just a click away and this is one gatecrash you wouldn’t want to miss! With a dynamic mix of print, digital, and social media marketing, we’re bringing the excitement of our vast library to life, drawing audiences closer to a world of premium global entertainment.”

Gatecrash Lionsgate will provide audiences with a 7-day free access to experience their favourite franchises and titles. Be it globally acclaimed titles like Past Lives, Gaslit, Tokyo Vice, Normal People or franchises including John Wick, The Hunger Games, Saw, Lionsgate Play has something for everyone. Viewers can also enjoy star studded titles including The Iron Claw, The Beekeeper, The Bricklayer along with prestigious award shows like Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards.