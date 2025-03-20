Liqvd Asia acquires AdLift

Liqvd Asia, a digital-first advertising agency, has announced the acquisition of AdLift, a performance marketing and SEO agency. This move aims to strengthen Liqvd Asia’s position in digital marketing by offering integrated solutions that combine branding, content, SEO, and AI-driven performance marketing to deliver measurable business results.

With this acquisition, Liqvd Asia expands its service portfolio, blending creativity with analytics to craft high-performance marketing strategies. Clients will benefit from AI-powered marketing, automation, and precision-targeted campaigns that drive measurable results.

The acquisition aligns with Liqvd Asia’s broader vision of scaling operations in international markets, including the USA, GCC, APAC, and Europe. The combined entity will use AdLift’s global expertise to improve client engagement, optimise ad spending, and set new standards for performance marketing.

Arnab Mitra, founder and managing director of Liqvd Asia, stated, "In today's digital-first world, brands require seamless, data-driven marketing strategies that enhance visibility and drive meaningful engagement. This acquisition marks a natural evolution in our journey to create an end-to-end marketing powerhouse that blends storytelling with performance at scale. With AdLift’s expertise in data-led strategies complementing our creative strengths, we are poised to redefine marketing excellence and deliver transformational business results."

Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO of AdLift, added, "AdLift has always focused on delivering high-impact SEO and performance marketing solutions. Joining forces with Liqvd Asia allows us to scale our capabilities, offering brands a 360-degree marketing approach that is creative, data-driven, and customer-centric. This acquisition is not just about expansion—it’s about setting new benchmarks in digital marketing innovation."

To ensure operational continuity, AdLift’s leadership team will continue managing business functions within a joint leadership framework, reporting to the Liqvd Asia board. Additionally, Liqvd Asia plans to invest in AI-driven platforms, automation technologies, and integrated digital transformation services.