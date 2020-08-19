Liqvd Asia bags GMR Hyderabad International Airport Social Media Management Account

Speaking on the occasion Arnab Mitra managing director, Liqvd Asia said “We pride ourselves on the ability to understand the environments that our clients operate in and using the expertise that we pride ourselves on are able to deliver cutting edge solutions to clients. These results oriented and outcome driven strategies has helped Liqvd become one of the most competitive agencies in this vertical in a very short span of time. We are confident that this very facet would help us drive an extremely effective and result oriented campaign for the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. We appreciate the faith that they have entrusted us with and will showcase our strengths and prowess through the campaigns that will commence shortly.”