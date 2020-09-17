Liqvd Asia bags integrated Service mandate of Stylam Industries

The mandate includes 360-degree Media planning & buying, Creative services, Sports Management & Digital/Social Services for its principal brand Stylam Laminates.
Liqvd Asia has signed Stylam Industries as an Integrated Services client to emphasis on strengthening the brand visibility in India aligned with the business goals. The account will be handled out of Liqvd Asia’s Gurgaon office.
Liqvd Asia will be responsible for a comprehensive media strategy that would focus on brand awareness of digital platforms and touchpoints in a creative and innovative way. The mandate includes 360-degree Media planning & buying, Creative services, Sports Management & Digital/Social Services for its principal brand Stylam Laminates.
In the process, Liqvd Asia is about to release a TV commercial & digital commercial across all media channels of Stylam Industries for their partnership with the Kings XI Punjab as an Associate Sponsor of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Speaking on the occasion, Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia: “We are proud to take up the mandate of Stylam Industries which is India’s first laminate manufacturer to introduce an anti-fingerprint laminate in a bouquet full of colors and among very few in the world to be awarded coveted certifications for maintaining great standards of hygiene. The move will help us leverage the integrated media capabilities as well as full-service offering to deliver the next level of evolution for Stylam Industries. We appreciate the faith that they have entrusted us with and will showcase our strengths and prowess through the campaigns that will commence shortly.”
Tanushree Radhakrishnan, COO, Liqvd Asia further commented: “We have an integrated, full funnel marketing strategy for the launch of this new product range. This time of the year nothing gets bigger than IPL and we are doing a big bang launch around it and are proud to partner with Kings XI Punjab. We have devised a very tongue-in-cheek kind of a humorous creative approach, to cater to the audience in this low involvement, dealer centric category to create a buzz around Stylam and drive mass awareness”.
Speaking on the selection of the agency, Manit Gupta, director, Stylam Industries has said “We are excited to have Liqvd Asia on board to not only help us with better presence over digital front but covering media campaign at whole. We see them as a strategic partner in our efforts towards building effective and lasting relationships with all our stakeholders. This partnership is aligned with a common aim to enhance our standing as India's top most laminate brand for providing value added surfaces”.