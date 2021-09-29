Liqvd Asia bags integrated social media & marketing mandate of Nippon India Mutual Fund

Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, “The mutual fund industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. With the rising number of new investors increasingly taking control over their investments there has been a marked shift in investors' behavior in recent years. Digital has disrupted the way financial services companies communicate with their customers; In the context of changing market dynamics, we wanted a strategic firm to help power our social media strategy. We are pleased to join hands with Liqvd Asia. Their expertise in financial services and broad knowledge across industries will help our brand grow and achieve the desired communication goals.”