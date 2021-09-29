Liqvd Asia bags integrated social media & marketing mandate of Nippon India Mutual Fund

The agency will craft the strategy, implement and then manage the entire digital universe for Nippon India Mutual Fund.
Liqvd Asia, one of India's most recognisable digital marketing agencies, has bagged the integrated social media & conversational marketing mandate of Nippon India Mutual Fund in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will craft the strategy, implement and then manage the entire digital universe for Nippon India Mutual Fund, which includes social media management, digital creative design, influencer management and overall brand awareness.
Nippon India Mutual fund (NIMF), the erstwhile Reliance Mutual Fund, is one of India's leading mutual funds with average assets under management (AAUM) of Rs 2,40,364.38 crore and 113.66 lakhs folios (as of 30th June 2021). NIMF is one of the fastest-growing mutual funds in India offering investors a well-rounded portfolio of products to meet the varying investment goals and has a presence in 300 cities (as of 31st March 2019) across the country.
Liqvd Asia is an independently owned and creatively motivated digital 1st all service marketing company. It is one of the top five digital marketing agencies in terms of awareness. Liqvd Asia brings alive Asia's still unfolding fluidic growth story over the last decades and positions itself at the centre of everything digital.
Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, “The mutual fund industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. With the rising number of new investors increasingly taking control over their investments there has been a marked shift in investors' behavior in recent years. Digital has disrupted the way financial services companies communicate with their customers; In the context of changing market dynamics, we wanted a strategic firm to help power our social media strategy. We are pleased to join hands with Liqvd Asia. Their expertise in financial services and broad knowledge across industries will help our brand grow and achieve the desired communication goals.”
Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia said, "These are exciting times to be in the BFSI space. Markets are at historic highs, and the mutual funds' growth, especially in the pandemic time, is very encouraging. The Liqvd Asia team is all geared up for the Nippon India MF mandate. I believe the synergy that both LA and Nippon India MF bring to the table will bring about a quantum change in how integrated digital marketing is carried out for the category itself."