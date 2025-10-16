Liqvd Asia launches Aikonic Studios to expand AI-Powered creative services

Liqvd Asia has launched Aikonic Studios, a new studio services business focused on integrating artificial intelligence into content production. The initiative aims to combine technology with creative processes to enhance efficiency and scale in content creation.

Aikonic Studios is the first in a series of planned facilities across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, extending AI-driven creative services to India’s major media hubs. The studio is designed to support brands, agencies, and creators by providing resources for AI-assisted storytelling and content production.

The launch reflects Liqvd Asia’s ongoing focus on leveraging AI and technology to strengthen creative outputs and support the evolving needs of India’s digital media landscape.