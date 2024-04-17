Liqvd Asia secures marketing mandate for Peerless Hospitals in Kolkata

Monish Sanghavi, business head of Liqvd Asia, added, "At Liqvd Asia, we believe that health is paramount and it is our core belief to prioritise the well-being of individuals. Joining forces with Peerless Hospital for this campaign is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in healthcare. This campaign is particularly close to our hearts as it aligns with our mission to educate and disseminate the right information, so that no one is deprived of expert care in case of a medical emergency. We chose the path of honesty by sharing real-world numbers to elevate awareness about Peerless Hospital's world-class emergency services and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs, when it really matters."