LIQVD ASIA wins creative mandate for Jiva Ayurveda

Jiva Ayurveda, founded in 1992 by Dr. Partap Chauhan, is a leading entity that has established the utility of Ayurveda in a scientific context. With the world’s first online Ayurvedic centre and telemedicine practice, Jiva facilitated personalised Ayurvedic treatment to millions of people worldwide.
Mumbai based LIQVD ASIA has been awarded to shoulder the integrated creative duties of the brand. The objective of the pitch was to partner with a brand, who could stir a conversation to transform the traditional perception of Ayurveda and make it relevant to the present day.
Madhusudan Chauhan, director Jiva Ayurveda, “For the last 27 years, Jiva Ayurveda has always adopted a participative approach, empowering and educating people on ways to adopt a healthier lifestyle with Ayurveda. Greater awareness of the true powers of Ayurveda and debunking the Generation Z’s perception of it as a nostalgic grandma’s ‘shehat ke nushkhe’ is crucial in completely redefining the concept of preventive healthcare, especially in the post-epidemic world.”
He further elaborated, “With more and more people depending upon social and digital channels, Jiva will build upon its already existing strength to broaden that community fulfilling its vision of a healthier, happier society and becoming the voice of ‘evidence based, data driven science’ pioneered at our company. Ayurveda is India’s priceless gift to the world, and more people not only need to know of it, but also apply it in their day-to-day lives. LIQVD ASIA ’s vision aligns with Jiva’s on that matter, and we are confident that this collaboration will take Ayurveda to every home, every phone, every heart!”
Speaking on the win, Tanushree Radhakrishnan, chief operating officer at LIQVD ASIA said, “Jiva through its services and wellness products has been working on bringing about a change through Ayurveda in the realm of education, health and culture and we are happy to partner with them. The ideology of Jiva, to make Ayurveda a way of life is something I personally relate to and hence this win is more fulfilling”.
The creative scope of work for LIQVD ASIA would be to unearth the science and beauty of Ayurveda and get people excited about the myriad products and exemplary services that Jiva has to offer. LIQVD ASIA has been consistent in elevating its brands across digital platforms and would ensure that Jiva becomes synonymous with authentic and contemporary Ayurveda.