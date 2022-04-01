Liqvd Asia wins digital mandate for Parle Confectionery

The agency will focus on the brand’s growth by creating relevant engagement opportunities and immersive interactions with teenagers and kids in India.
Liqvd Asia added another feather to its cap when it bagged the social media mandate of Parle Confectionery. Parle Products, one of India’s largest FMCG companies, has entrusted Liqvd Asia with the digital communications for all of its iconic confectionery brands -- Melody, Kismi, Mango Bite, 2 in 1 Eclairs, Poppins, and Rol-a-Cola among others. Liqvd Asia would endeavour to build on the brand value and legacy that these products enjoy within Indian households and reposition them effectively for the future.
As part of its responsibilities, Liqvd Asia will focus on the brand’s growth by creating relevant engagement opportunities and immersive interactions with teenagers and kids in India. While Parle Confectionery’s products are iconic and memorable for millennials and Gen X, the audience that represents Gen Z and Gen Alpha lacks the same affinity with the Parle brand and its offerings. Liqvd Asia’s expertise would help the brand onboard new customers within the fold and narrate the Parle story in the tone, style and formats that appeal to their taste. The team at Liqvd Asia aims to deliver tangible results for Parle Confectionery by culturally embedding the offerings in the consumer’s life, occasions and celebrations.
Commenting on the win, Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, said, “Everyone loves candies. There are so many candies and toffees in the market but some of them are not simply products, they are a part of our life, and we remember some of our best times whenever we eat them or see them in a store. Parle’s iconic candies will make you feel nostalgic and we want the next generation to also experience the magic of their range. We are pleased to be handling their digital mandate. Parle Products has, over the years, experimented, innovated and stayed ahead of the curve. India’s packaged food industry is poised for significant growth. This is a great time for us to be partnering with them.”
Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head - Marketing at Parle Products Pvt. Ltd “We were looking for an agency that is not just future-facing, but also future-first and has a significant and deep impact on the business of marketing communications in India. Liqvd Asia understands the pulse of Indian consumers. Their passion for the job, innovative thinking and strong play in consumer insights, digital, technology and content make them the right partner for us. We look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership with them.”
Liqvd Asia has been consistent in elevating brands across digital platforms. A comprehensive strategic approach was part of the pitch which saw the mandate being swung towards Liqvd Asia