Lisa Haydon fronts Nykaa Luxe’s latest campaign for global beauty brands

Nykaa Luxe has named Lisa Haydon as the face of its latest campaign. The campaign highlights a range of global beauty brands available on Nykaa Luxe, with Haydon leading the promotion.

The new campaign film showcases key beauty products from global brands available on the platform. Directed by Shivin and Sunny, the shoot includes stills by photographer Taras Taraporvala. The campaign’s creative team includes makeup by Loveleen Ramchandani, hair by Hiral Bhatia, and styling by Priyanka Kapadia.

Commenting on the announcement, a Nykaa spokesperson said, “At Nykaa, we’ve seen a significant shift in how Indian consumers engage with luxury beauty, seeking not just premium products but a complete, elevated experience. Lisa Haydon embodies the effortless elegance and confidence that defines our Luxe identity, making her the perfect face for this campaign. Our



portfolio features some of the world’s most iconic beauty brands. As we continue to grow our offerings with some of the most sought-after global beauty brands, this campaign is a celebration of the modern, discerning beauty enthusiast. We’re excited to invite our consumers to experience this elevated world, both online and in our Luxe stores across India.”

Adding to this, Lisa Haydon said, “Beauty to me has always been about feeling confident, powerful, and authentic in your own skin. That’s why I’m thrilled to be the face of Nykaa Luxe, a destination that not only has a curation of some of the world’s most iconic beauty brands but also reflects a deeper understanding of modern luxury. Nykaa Luxe is about more than just premium products; it’s about creating an experience that inspires self-expression and celebrates individuality. This campaign is a beautiful reminder that true luxury lies in how beauty makes you feel.”

Nykaa Luxe offers over 150 international beauty brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel, Dior Beauty, Jo Malone London, Obagi, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and GHD. The platform operates 76 physical stores across India and provides an omnichannel shopping experience through its app and website, making global beauty products easily accessible to Indian consumers.