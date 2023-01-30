Little Angel baby diaper launches a new campaign ‘Bachpan Banaye, Little Angel’

The campaign has been strategized, conceptualized, and produced by ADbhoot.
In today’s day and age, new parents always want to adopt the best style of parenting. They want to provide love, care, and comfort to their child in the best way possible. Following this behavior of parents, Little Angel baby diapers has come up with a new campaign “Baby chaahe jo banna chaahe, bachpan banaye Little Angel”, with their new TV commercial.
PAN Healthcare kick-started the new year by launching the ad campaign for their baby diaper brand - Little Angel premium pants. They bring a fresh and entertaining ad film that welcomes the audience to celebrate the innocence of childhood and the wonderful talents that every child holds.
Speaking about the ad campaign, Chirag Pan, MD & CEO, PAN Healthcare says – “While we wanted to communicate our brand quality and brand promise clearly, we were looking for something that can differentiate us in the market. This is where ADbhoot came in. They understood the brief really well and conceptualized this idea of a ‘baby-centric’ approach.”
Commenting on the campaign, Vaibhav Pandit, founder and creative director at ADbhoot who has conceptualized and directed the TVC says - “We wanted to move away from the general worn-out approach of focusing on the mother-baby relationship. Yes, while the quality & features of the diaper were part of the communication, our main focus was on putting across the brand philosophy. This leads us to move away from the usual ‘product-centric’ approach to a more ‘baby-centric’ approach. To not generalize all babies and their mothers as one, but to rather celebrate their uniqueness. Through the concept, music, and visuals we wanted it to reflect the health, comfort & safety that PAN Health is trying to provide to every baby; so that they are free to be their true selves. The concept we came up with pretty much sums it up ‘Baby chaahe jo banna chaahe, bachpan banaye Little angel’. It was a thoroughly wonderful experience of having little kids on board and watching them enjoy themselves.”
Monika Dharankar, business & content head, ADbhoot says, “Simple, innocent and pure. That’s what babies are. The film is an ode to all the toddlers who aim to achieve and become successful people. Apart from that the focus during conceptualization was also on getting in the best features of the Little Angel diapers. At ADbhoot the aim is to come up with insights and ideas that help Little Angel build a personal connection with consumers while becoming their preferred choice.”
Vaibhav adds “ADbhoot is a smart combination of the Brain of an agency and the craft of a production house. This eases the process and planning, it reduces layers of communications, and mainly it saves a good amount of budget which generally big creative agencies weigh down on a client.”
ADbhoot has designed the Ad campaign with an intensive 360-degree approach by covering all major mediums like TV, OTT, print, OOH, digital & social media.