Little Angel baby diaper launches a new campaign ‘Bachpan Banaye, Little Angel’

Commenting on the campaign, Vaibhav Pandit, founder and creative director at ADbhoot who has conceptualized and directed the TVC says - “We wanted to move away from the general worn-out approach of focusing on the mother-baby relationship. Yes, while the quality & features of the diaper were part of the communication, our main focus was on putting across the brand philosophy. This leads us to move away from the usual ‘product-centric’ approach to a more ‘baby-centric’ approach. To not generalize all babies and their mothers as one, but to rather celebrate their uniqueness. Through the concept, music, and visuals we wanted it to reflect the health, comfort & safety that PAN Health is trying to provide to every baby; so that they are free to be their true selves. The concept we came up with pretty much sums it up ‘Baby chaahe jo banna chaahe, bachpan banaye Little angel’. It was a thoroughly wonderful experience of having little kids on board and watching them enjoy themselves.”