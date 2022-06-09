LittleGiant - a new design agency launched by Former WPP/JWT Veterans

As an Art Director, Creative Lead, and Creative Director, Kasper has over 20 years of experience in digital services and interactive marketing. He was a founding partner of Activeark, a digital agency, and Mirum Agency, a worldwide agency network (acquired by WPP in 2020).

He has worked as a creative director for Volvo, Business Finland, Stora Enso, Microsoft, Nokia Mobile Phones, Nokia Siemens Network, Finnair, Froneri, General Electric, and Aston Martin.