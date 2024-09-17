Liva's 'Feel It All' campaign showcases how fabrics elevate everyday comfort

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Liva, a natural-origin fabrics brand, has launched its latest campaign, Feel It All, which invites consumers to rediscover the importance of fabric in their clothing choices. By merging tactile sensations with emotional experiences, Feel It All showcases how garments crafted with Liva fabrics enrich and transform everyday moments. Qualities like softness, fluidity, comfort, ease of movement, lightweight, and breathability are what make Liva crafted garments superior.
The campaign highlights how the choice of right fabrics play a crucial role in defining and enhancing the way we feel throughout the day. Whether it's the fluid drape of a dress that moves with ease or the breathable comfort of a top that makes you feel light on a sunny day, Liva transforms these ordinary interactions into extraordinary experiences.
Manmohan Singh, CMO of Birla Cellulose, Grasim Industries, elaborates on the campaign’s essence, "In today’s fast-paced world, the role of fabric in our clothing choices often gets overlooked. With 'Feel It All,' we aim to reignite the appreciation for the fabric that lies at the heart of every outfit. This campaign is about showcasing an experience and joy one feels when in Liva fabrics – comfortable, unrestricted and in style.”
With Feel It All, Liva reaffirms its commitment to providing natural-origin fabrics that offer comfort and style, making every moment feel just right.
Executed by the creative team at Gozoop, the campaign employs a digital strategy to communicate Liva’s brand essence across multiple platforms. The campaign blends social media engagement, interactive digital content, content marketing, and public relations to communicate the message while engaging with the audience effectively.
Nishant Chhinkwani, creative director, Gozoop Digital, said, "Light, breathable, and flowy, Liva mirrors the essence of effortless comfort. Our campaign directly draws a parallel between these attributes and what the consumer wants to experience - the lightness of being, the freedom to take the world by storm, and a sense of connection with others, and oneself. In a nutshell, it’s about feeling it all, while keeping it fun and breezy."