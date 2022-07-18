Living in an independent house or on the top floor? Orientbell’s Cool Tiles will reflect the heat away

One of the main issues with modern and evolving times is rising temperatures. We constantly look for ways to keep the house cooler without negatively affecting the environment. In an attempt to ensure this, Orientbell Tiles, one of the top manufacturers in the industry, has launched their new digital campaign to create awareness about their latest range of Cool Tiles, crafted to help keep homes cooler and reduce the harsh effects of the rising temperatures. The campaign highlights how the simple installation of the cool tiles on your roof can cool your house significantly.