Living in an independent house or on the top floor? Orientbell’s Cool Tiles will reflect the heat away

One of the main issues with modern and evolving times is rising temperatures. We constantly look for ways to keep the house cooler without negatively affecting the environment. In an attempt to ensure this, Orientbell Tiles, one of the top manufacturers in the industry, has launched their new digital campaign to create awareness about their latest range of Cool Tiles, crafted to help keep homes cooler and reduce the harsh effects of the rising temperatures. The campaign highlights how the simple installation of the cool tiles on your roof can cool your house significantly.
After a great deal of R&D efforts to address the growing needs of the customers, Orientbell Tiles has developed these environment friendly COOL TILES that help reduce the temperature in your homes. To demonstrate the performance, Orientbell Tiles showed us a simple test of measuring the surface temperature of Cool Tiles as compared to other surfaces with a temperature gun. The results confirmed that the Cool Tiles had a notably lower temperature than the others.
Orientbell’s Cool Tiles roofs reflect and emit the sun’s rays and heat instead of absorbing it. The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED 2.2 uses SRI as a way to evaluate a cool roof. To get LEED accreditation, buildings should use a roof with minimum SRI value of 78, whereas the Cool Tiles have a proven SRI value of 93. (https://www.orientbell.com/patent-pending/cool-tiles)
Orientbell Tiles has been able to achieve this by using zirconium and other special minerals in the glaze and devising a special process to fuse these minerals in the glaze in a special intricate structure. You can order samples online (at www.orientbell.com/cool-tiles) and experience the amazing performance of these tiles firsthand!
Speaking about the campaign, Sumit Thapar, Ceramics category head, says, “We are constantly evolving the way we manufacture tiles. With Cool Tiles, if you are making a Kothi or an independent house or even if you live on the top floor you can remain assured that the heat will not bother you.”