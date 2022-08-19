Livon celebrates independence with #FreeToExpress in its second edition of Uncut

This campaign celebrated all those wonderful people who choose to help others live their life to the fullest.
Independence means many things to many people. The one thing in common is that we all cherish it. As we complete 75 years of being independent as a nation, there are still many out there who are constantly fighting for their freedom, who don’t have the support system to really enable them to be ahead in life. Taking this opportunity, this campaign celebrated all those wonderful people who choose to help others live their life to the fullest.
Uncut is an unfiltered series by Livon that gives a platform to people to freely talk about things that usually go unnoticed. Going beyond hair styling, the brand pushed the boundaries to bring forward a series that celebrates the core ethos of Livon, which is all about self-expressions.
Uncut explores all those issues that are usually swept under the rug or glanced over, through meaningful conversations that the audience can resonate with.
This was the second edition of Livon’s Uncut, conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy’s Content Force to bring forward #FreeToExpress, after the huge success of its first campaign, #ExpressWithPride which was all about issues surrounding the queer community and the struggles they overcome on a daily basis to achieve their self-expressions.