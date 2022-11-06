Livspace launches new ad film on Virat Kohli's birthday

The ad film is all about Anushka Sharma's miserable attempt to throw a birthday surprise for Kohli.
Livspace, India and Southeast Asia's largest omnichannel home renovation platform, has launched a new campaign #LoveTheWayYouLiv, on the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday. The ad film features cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma.
In the campaign Sharma can be seen planning a birthday surprise for Kohli. At midnight, Sharma gets up to take out the birthday cake from the fridge. While she tries to open a drawer in the kitchen, it breaks and she falls down with the cake. Eventually Kohli wakes up and the surprise is ruined.
Sharing the video, the brand posts, "Don't let poor-quality fittings sweep your surprises. Get your kitchen designed by Livspace so there is no surprise in your surprise plans. #LoveTheWayYouLiv."
Sharma, in an Instagram post shares, “I always used to think throwing surprises is a cakewalk..Until these faulty interiors ruined my big surprise! Don’t let poor-quality fittings take a toll on your special days! Cake it easy with @livspace."