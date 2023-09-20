L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags Dunkin' India's integrated creative and digital mandate

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, "When Jubilant Food Works, India’s largest food service company, trusts its legacy brand Dunkin’, one of the world’s largest coffee and doughnut chains, it is a matter of immense pride and huge responsibility for us at Saatchi & Saatchi India. As with most of our wins, what is even more exciting is that it’s an end-to-end integrated communication mandate, which further proves the strength and success of ‘Power of One’ for Publicis Groupe in India. The win is a testimony to our strong footprint in the North, where we have won many respected businesses in the last year or so under the able leadership of Hindol and Rohit. As we embark on this sweet journey with Dunkin', we are eager to craft a delicious narrative that lives up to their legacy. I am confident that the team will do a stunning job of sprinkling some Saatchi magic on Dunkin's already-perky brand."