L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the creative mandate for Bombay Shaving Company

Devraj Basu, EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, is delighted at the prospect of working for a brand that’s young, smart and formidable. Speaking of the win, he said “We are excited to partner with Bombay Shaving Company, a fantastic brand created by passionate founders and their teams. The men’s grooming segment has been neglected for decades in India and was only restricted to after-shave lotions, hair gels and shaving creams. Since its founding, Bombay Shaving Company has truly disrupted the market and grown at an incredible pace. We’re going to help build the brand further through meaningful creative solutions and take it to newer heights. Welcome to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Bombay Shaving Company."