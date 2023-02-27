L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the integrated mandate of JioMart

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the mandate, “Every single win matters but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the scale and the challenge involved. Reliance’s JioMart is as big as it gets, taking on a couple of established global giants in the Indian Market to redefine the hyper competitive ecommerce space is massive. We at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi are extremely proud to partner the most valuable Indian company in this journey. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at JioMart.”