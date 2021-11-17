L&K Saatchi & Saatchi teams up with Zepto for three ‘grocery emergency’ ads

Few things in life constitute a grocery emergency. Ads usually don’t position the emergency crunch situation, where groceries are required.

The latest entrant in the quick grocery delivery market is Zepto. It is a hyperlocal grocery app co-founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts. The company recently announced a fundraiser of $60 million, led by Glade Brook Capital, with participation from Y Combinator and others.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of the Publicis Groupe, won the branding and communication mandate for Zepto. It released a campaign with three ads. Out-of-home ads are set up in the cities/areas that Zepto is expanding to.

With its optimised network of ‘cloud stores’ or micro-warehouses, Zepto is able to consistently deliver in 10 minutes. The company is expanding quickly across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, and will be launching in key areas across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata in the next 30 days.

In the past month, since coming on-board, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has already developed the brand livery, retail and collateral branding, and gone live with Zepto’s first campaign.

In a press release, Palicha, who is also the CEO of Zepto, said, “Q-commerce has the potential to change the way India shops forever, and that presents a rare opportunity to build a category-defining brand.”

Speaking to afaqs!, Kartik Smetacek, joint NCD at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, mentions that the idea the agency ultimately wanted to communicate was of 10 minutes grocery delivery.