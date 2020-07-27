L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage creative mandate of entire SESA portfolio

Keeping its winning momentum intact, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative mandate of leading Ayurvedic haircare brand, Sesa. The agency will manage creative duties for all leading brands under Sesa portfolio including Sesa Ayurvedic Hair Oil and Shampoo, Sesa+ Ayurvedic Strong Roots Oil and Shampoo, Sesa Ayurvedic+ Hair Spa, among others.

The account will be serviced out of the Mumbai office of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.