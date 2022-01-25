L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins integrated creative mandate of Embassy Group

Speaking on the partnership, Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, President - Residential Business, Embassy Group said: “Embassy Group has continually strived to strengthen our brand association with our consumers by relentlessly pushing the boundaries of quality construction and holistic, well-deliberated amenities. Focusing on introducing services and facilities that are beneficial, valuable and truly connects with our customers, we are pleased to on-board L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to provide creative solutions and innovative digital strategies for Embassy’s premium residential portfolio. Targeted at a young, aspirational and ever-evolving audience, we are delighted to be working with a partner that strongly understands our future-first philosophy, and who will enable us to establish our new age approach for this segment of homebuyers.”