L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi wins integrated mandate of Bharti AXA Life & General Insurance

Bharti AXA is the amalgamation of two great visionaries - Bharti Group and AXA. Both come with diverse experiences and together bring a rich culture that forms the essence of Bharti AXA Life Insurance and General Insurance. As one of India’s leading Life Insurance companies, it provides protection, savings, investment, health and group plans. All these policies ensure that all the needs of an individual are taken care of in the best way possible.

The General Insurance arm offers various products catering to retail, rural, and commercial clients. Broadly, it offers insurance for motor and two wheelers, health and critical illness, property, student and individual and family travel, crop insurance and commercial lines.