L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins retail communications mandate of Audi India

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Sinha, Marketing & PR Head, Audi India said: “We are happy to have an experienced team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as our partners for our retail communication. In this new 'unlock' era, it becomes imperative to drive innovation at the last mile along with driving our brand philosophy of 'Future is an Attitude'. It is this understanding of the brand that made L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stand apart from the others. We look forward to our association with them.”