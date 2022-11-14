L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins the creative mandate of Goodricke Group

Sharing his views on the win and the new partnership, Atin Wahal, EVP-North and East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “Tea as a category is one we are extremely familiar with, having worked extensively on this category. Goodricke is a name that resonates across India, and with such a vast product portfolio, I believe we have every scope to do some really enriching work and help the brand not just shine, but carve a unique niche in the marketplace.”