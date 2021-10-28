L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins the integrated creative mandate for Jindal Steel and Power

The on-boarding of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is one of the key moves from JSPL to build brand leadership and consolidate its superiority in the heavily cluttered and highly competitive TMT Rebars retail market. The ‘sariya’ market is fraught with a large number of secondary players offering inferior quality products but gaining in market share and mindshare with the aid of celebrity endorsements. Almost every major movie and cricket star are already signed up by one or another TMT rebar brand which are typically strong regional brands. Jindal Panther needs to distinguish itself from this clutter as a nationwide player with a far superior product made from virgin iron ore and at the most modern integrated steel plants which have established new benchmarks in global steelmaking.