Lloyd extends 'Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye' campaign, featuring Mohan Lal and Anusree, celebrating Onam festivities

The campaign comprising 2 films has been crafted by McCann.
Celebrating the festive spirit of Onam, Havells extends its 'Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye' campaign. The campaign stars the renowned South actors, Mohan Lal and Anusree, capturing the essence of care and love at home through their performances.
As Onam emerges as the ideal time for consumers to invest in durables or home appliances, Havells embraces the festive spirit with its extended campaign. This initiative focuses on promoting the Lloyd Estello washing machine and Lloyd refrigerator as catalysts for nurturing the bonds of care and affection within households.
Crafted by McCann, the latest campaign film amplifies Lloyd's newly introduced brand promise of 'Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye,' emphasizing care and thoughtfulness. The story unfolds with Mohan Lal and Anusree portraying a couple, where a simple gesture of care takes center stage. Anusree's stained outfit prompts Mohan Lal to wash it overnight using the Lloyd Estello Washing Machine, beautifully illustrating the brand's commitment to enhancing daily life. This heartwarming tale captures the essence of home as a sanctuary of love and care.
Another ad film showcases a delightful video chat between Mohan Lal and Anusree. Mohan Lal, enjoying his meal, surprises Anusree by revealing he has already prepared dinner and stored it in the Lloyd refrigerator, ensuring her well-being. This moment of care highlights Lloyd's refrigerator with ten-vent technology, preserving freshness for extended periods, just like the care a loved one provides.
Rajesh Rathi, executive vice president at Havells India, expressed confidence in strengthening their position in the washing machine and refrigerator segments, meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers. Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President of Marketing, emphasized how the campaign resonates with the spirit of Onam, where homes brim with love and joy. He underlined the role of Lloyd appliances in nurturing these cherished moments.
The campaign, spanning various mediums including TV, digital, radio, print, outdoor, and retail, will air on GEC, movie, news, and regional channels. As Onam approaches, Lloyd introduces the 'Va Mone Dinesha' initiative, presenting customers with exciting opportunities to enjoy a range of Lloyd products. This initiative, valid until the end of August, offers appealing propositions like finance schemes, extended warranties, and assured gifts.