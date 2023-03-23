Lloyd launches new campaign ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’

The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility.
Havells India, launched new campaign starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The newly launched campaign promotes Lloyd Grande heavy duty air conditioner range and position it as an enabler of the care and love at home.
Conceptualised and created by McCann, the Lloyd campaign film is focussed on driving differentiation and deliver on its newly introduced brand promise of ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’. The storyline of the ad film takes a creative, fun route and tries to build on the ultimate symbol of “Khayaal (care)” and “Khushi (happiness)” – the home. It beautifully depicts Deepika’s gesture for Ranveer when he crashes on the sofa the cool gush of air hits his sweaty face. He looks at the Deepika lovingly and Deepika highlights the core thought of the brand through her gesture ‘Jaan ho meri, khayaal toh rakhna padega na’. The campaign storyline cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features of Lloyd Grande heavy duty air conditioner with powerful cooling (even at 60 degrees) and indoor air purification to create a stronger brand connect.
Alok Tickoo, executive vice president, Lloyd, said, “We are delighted to launch our summer campaign to further deepen consumer connect and strengthen our presence in the Northern region. Our campaign showcase that the Lloyd Grande heavy duty range offers most convenient and comfortable environment at home even at a temperature 60 degrees outside with plasma protective shield.”
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India Ltd said, “Our attempt with the launch of summer campaign is to integrate Lloyd air conditioner performance and the emotion of a home with the brand. The home provides a natural setting for all consumer durables to be used and showcased. Therefore, our brand promise ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ resonates with our vision to build greater trust and affinity for air conditioner portfolio.
The mega campaign will be supported with extensive media push. The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on Cricket, GEC, movie, news, and regional channels.