Lloyd teams up with Deepika and Ranveer for festive home solutions

Leading Consumer Durable brand Lloyd, has launched two campaigns featuring Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film highlights Lloyd's latest innovations: The Novante IoT enabled washing machine and newly launched refrigerator which makes ice in 29 minutes.

To create brand awareness, a new campaign has been conceptualised by McCann. The campaign tells two engaging stories featuring Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the first film, the couple is shown preparing for a festive party. We see Ranveer using the Novante washing machine to restore a cherished garment belonging to Deepika. In the second film, we see the refrigerator's quick ice-making ability come to the rescue, ensuring that the drinks are chilled and ready to serve.

Rajesh Rathi, executive vice president, Lloyd, said, “We are excited to introduce the Lloyd Novante IoT washing machine and fast ice-making refrigerator, a true game-changer in the realm of home durables. With its advanced 5D ultra wash system and 12i Sense technology, the Novante redefines convenience and innovation in laundry care. Along with a marvel that delivers ice in just 29 minutes, showcasing our commitment to efficiency and excellence. These launches are a testament to our commitment to delivering products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations, providing exceptional performance and ease of use..”

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – brand marcom, Havells India said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the Lloyd Novante and refrigerator campaign, which beautifully illustrates the product's capabilities through a relatable and engaging story. This campaign not only highlights the innovative features of Lloyd washing machine and refrigerator but also resonates with our brand philosophy of 'Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye.' We aim to deepen the connection with our audience and reinforce the value of our products in enhancing everyday life.”

The campaign will be supported with extensive media push. The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on India Bangladesh series, women WC, GEC, movies, news, and regional channels.