Lloyd unveils its first designer AC with a new campaign ft. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The campaign will be promoted across TV, digital, print, outdoor, BTL, and retail, to enhance visibility and engagement.
Lloyd, a consumer durables brand from Havells India, introduces designer Lloyd AC’s range in its latest campaign with Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The campaign features the range of Lloyd Stellar and Stylus air conditioners, with technologically advanced features like mood lighting and changeable fascia. These designer ACs are engineered to enhance the aesthetic appeal and décor of your home, setting a new standard for elegance and style in the market.
Lloyd Stellar air conditioner is a marvel of modern technology, skillfully blending cooling efficiency with artistic elegance. The unit offers customisable mood lighting to set the ambiance by changing the colour of Ambi-Lighting to the colour of your mood with direct voice command for control. Its capability to deliver efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures of up to 60 degrees celsius is matched by its filtration system that maintains air purity.
The Lloyd Stylus series stands out as designer AC with changeable fascia’s, allowing for integration with home decor. The Stylus's 6-in-1 convertible cooling, WiFi connectivity, and voice-enabled adjustments ensure a tailored comfort experience.
A campaign has been created to enhance the promotion of the Lloyd air conditioners. Lloyd campaign weaves a compelling narrative, showcasing a sweet banter between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The ad film showcases a thoughtful gesture by a husband selecting a Lloyd AC for its design compatibility with their home decor, sparking initial concern from his wife about decision-making without her input. Her frustration turns to admiration as the Lloyd Stellar air conditioner's cool breeze and mood lighting feature, demonstrate the husband's considerate choice. The campaign emphasises features like mood lighting, direct voice command, and maintaining indoor air quality.
Alok Tickoo, EVP, Lloyd, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our first designer Lloyd air conditioner models – the Stellar and Stylus. This launch underscores our dedication to reinforcing our footprint in the northern region, with a keen focus on catering to the nuanced needs and preferences of our consumers. As India's premier designer air conditioning line, the Lloyd AC series not only boasts state-of-the-art features such as mood lighting, direct voice command, and the innovative 'ifeel' technology, and the pioneering 'ACP AC Convertible to Purifier’. Emphasizing smart capabilities through the Havells SYNC app for real-time indoor air quality monitoring, these models promise unparalleled comfort and superior air quality, tailored for the aesthetically discerning consumers.”
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India said, “To highlight our innovative Lloyd air conditioner range, we are delighted to partner with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the campaign. Our campaign beautifully integrates the product's features within an engaging narrative, highlighting the unique aspects of our offerings. The home environment serves as the perfect backdrop to demonstrate and highlight the use of consumer durables. Thus, our brand promise, ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye,’ aligns with our ambition to cultivate deeper trust and a stronger connection with our air conditioner range. The campaign will enable us to dial brand preference and premiumisation.”
The campaign will be supported with extensive media push. The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – television, digital, print, outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on Star sports -IPL series, GEC, movie, news, and regional channels.