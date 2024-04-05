Lloyd unveils its first designer AC with a new campaign ft. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India said, “To highlight our innovative Lloyd air conditioner range, we are delighted to partner with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the campaign. Our campaign beautifully integrates the product's features within an engaging narrative, highlighting the unique aspects of our offerings. The home environment serves as the perfect backdrop to demonstrate and highlight the use of consumer durables. Thus, our brand promise, ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye,’ aligns with our ambition to cultivate deeper trust and a stronger connection with our air conditioner range. The campaign will enable us to dial brand preference and premiumisation.”