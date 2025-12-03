Loca Loka rolls out ‘100 or Nothing’ campaign for India market

Loca Loka has released its first brand film in India as part of its entry into the market. The film, titled 100 or Nothing, presents the brand’s emphasis on craft and its founding philosophy.

Advertisment

The one-minute film sets the tone for Loca Loka’s India debut, highlighting its focus on 100% agave and an approach centred on craft and authenticity.

The film positions tequila as a cultural expression and focuses on the production process, from agave harvesting to pouring. Featuring co-founders Sree Harsha Vadlamudi, Rana Daggubati and Anirudh Ravichander, it uses the production process as a visual metaphor for the brand’s outlook.

“100 or Nothing is more than a campaign for us. It’s a declaration,” says Rohit Srinivasan – head of marketing, Loca Loka. “As a brand, we don’t believe in half measures… Consumers today can spot ‘manufactured cool’ from a mile away. This film is our way of saying we see them, we speak their language, and we’re right there with them – all in.”

Following launches in the US and Southeast Asia, the brand is now entering India at a time when the tequila category is expanding. The company views the market shift as aligned with changing consumer experimentation and interest in premium spirits.

“India’s relationship with tequila is changing,” says Rajiv Ghumman – global business head, Loca Loka India. “It’s no longer just a party shot; it’s a statement of taste and identity… The growth of tequila globally has been phenomenal, and we believe India is ready for that next wave.”

The film also highlights the use of 100% Blue Weber Agave, matured for several years and distilled by third-generation distillers. The visuals balance production detail with a more stylised representation of the brand’s aesthetic through cinematography and design choices.

The film will roll out across digital platforms and media channels globally as part of Loca Loka’s India launch communications.