Lockdown in the closet? MullenLowe Lintas' new film explores...

Now reread the above sentences carefully. They also apply to those 'closeted' individuals who identify themselves as homosexual, bisexual, or 'queer'. This is the theme of MullenLowe Lintas' new film for 'Pride Month' (June).

When a person does not identify as heterosexual (the society's definition of 'normal'), he/she fears rejection and ostracisation by their own family members, and society at large. This can lead to people concealing this part of their identity, and hiding 'in the closet' for a large part of their lives.