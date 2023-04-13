Lodestar retains PhonePe's integrated media mandate

Lodestar, one of India’s leading media agencies, announced today that it will continue to drive PhonePe's integrated media strategy for the third consecutive year. As a part of the extended partnership, Lodestar will leverage its extensive experience and expertise to develop innovative media campaigns that will help the fintech giant deepen its market penetration and reach new audiences. Lodestar’s mandate for PhonePe spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.