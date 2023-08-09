Lodestar UM wins Protean’s integrated media mandate

Lodestar UM’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects.
Lodestar UM, a leading media agency and a part of the IPG Mediabrands India network, has secured the prestigious media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies through a competitive multi-agency pitch. Protean (previously NSDL e-Gov) is a pioneer and leader in Digital Public Infrastructure, RegTech and Open Networks. Lodestar UM’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects. Lodestar UM’s expertise in crafting differentiated media strategies played a pivotal role in winning this mandate.
Since its inception 28 years ago, Protean has pursued the vision of being a builder of population-scale eGovernance technology that improves ease of doing business, promotes financial & social inclusion and ease of living for its citizens. The company has played a pivotal role in Tax Infrastructure modernisation (PAN Cards, TIN), establishing the Pension Infrastructure, Digital IDs, Data Stack & Account Aggregator, contributing to building new age Open Digital Eco-systems (ODEs) across diverse sectors ranging from digital commerce (ONDC), mobility to healthcare, agriculture, education & skilling.
Aditi Mishra, CEO of Lodestar UM, expressed her excitement about this momentous win, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Protean, a company that has been driving positive change through innovative technology solutions for years. Our team is committed to maximizing their brand presence and communicating their impactful contributions to the Indian society."