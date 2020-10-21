Lodha Group's new ad features Akshay Kumar and a monologue about home...

The campaign highlights how people may have missed out on celebrating beautiful little moments of their lives during the COVID-induced lockdowns.
Lodha Group launched the second leg of its ‘Jeena Issi Ko Kehte Hai’ campaign, starring its brand ambassador and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. This leg of the campaign emphasises on celebrating Diwali within the safety of our homes, and bringing about a significant difference in society with small, yet impactful changes.
The new video entails Kumar narrating his learnings and experiences in these unprecedented times. Due to the COVID-induced lockdowns, everyone has realised the importance of a safe haven - a home and the comfort and warmth associated with it.
Invigorating this sense of home ownership, the actor further links it to moments of happiness that he curates with his loved ones. With the message of rebuilding the nation during this festive period, the film urges individuals to have a unified vision for increasing employment avenues, supporting Indian businesses, and eventually making sure that the festivities bring back the cheer and enthusiasm in every household.
You can watch the first video in this campaign below.
“As a brand with an all-encompassing vision, Lodha aims at steering remarkable differences in the society during this festive season. We have been providing a unique living experience to our customers, and this Diwali, we wish that everyone welcomes this festival amid the secured environment of their homes. Our brand objectives always align towards building the world’s finest developments with utmost privacy, safety and easy accessibility, providing high services, allowing consumers to lead a better life,” said Raunika Malhotra, president, corporate brand and communication, Lodha Group.
In the new normal, the evolving consumer sentiments display a preference towards developments with top-notch security, indoor and outdoor open spaces, well-connected location and world-class facilities.
A press note mentions that adding on to these sentiments, the lowest ever home loan interest rates and the reduction in stamp duty in Maharashtra further make home-buying more lucrative for the potential homeseekers.
Lodha Group had earlier announced the unveiling of a campaign portraying the present-day need for an upgraded, hassle-free lifestyle.
It highlighted how we have missed out on celebrating beautiful little moments of our lives during lockdowns, and by being a part of a development with the finest lifestyle offerings, we can experience those memories once again.