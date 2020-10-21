Lodha Group's new ad features Akshay Kumar and a monologue about home...

“As a brand with an all-encompassing vision, Lodha aims at steering remarkable differences in the society during this festive season. We have been providing a unique living experience to our customers, and this Diwali, we wish that everyone welcomes this festival amid the secured environment of their homes. Our brand objectives always align towards building the world’s finest developments with utmost privacy, safety and easy accessibility, providing high services, allowing consumers to lead a better life,” said Raunika Malhotra, president, corporate brand and communication, Lodha Group.