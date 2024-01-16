Logicloop bags digital mandate for VIP Clothing

As part of this collaboration, the agency will exclusively handle the digital mandate of VIP Clothing's key categories: VIP Innerwear and VIP Frenchie.
Logicloop, a provider of digital solutions, has announced its partnership with VIP Clothing. As part of this collaboration, the agency will exclusively handle the digital mandate of VIP Clothing's key categories: VIP Innerwear and VIP Frenchie.
The agency will spearhead VIP Clothing ’s digital marketing growth, with a strong emphasis on brand, organic growth using SEO and content, social media marketing, driving ROI using performance marketing, and web development.
Nirav Gosalia, co-founder of Logicloop, says “We have been entrusted with the digital mandate for VIP Clothing, a renowned name in the industry. At Logicloop, our primary focus is to deliver creative brilliance and strategic insights that redefine success for our clients. The collaboration between VIP Clothing and Logicloop further strengthens our commitment to driving digital excellence for all our valued clients.”
"VIP Clothing is committed to enhancing its online presence, and Logicloop's innovative team and skills will play a crucial role in optimizing our digital strategies and achieving our long-term marketing goals. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with confidence and enthusiasm," expressed by Shraddha Sonavane, head - marketing & communications VIP Clothing.