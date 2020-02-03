Logicserve Digital wins digital mandate for Wet & Dry Personal Care

Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, is now the official Digital Agency on Record for Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited. They will be handling Paid Media Services, Social Media Management and Creative duties for the brand. The agency won this account following a multi-agency pitch.
Commenting on the account win, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, says, “We are very happy to be associated with Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited and work on this interesting new category. They have an attractive portfolio of products available for varied needs of consumers. We look forward to providing result-driven strategies to them that can help them expand their outreach and achieve the desired results. With the brand’s focus on their digital native target audience, we are positive that we will be able to help them tap the right consumers through right channels and efficiently amplify their overall reach and business growth in the long run. We definitely look forward to working on innovative ideas for the brand and have a fruitful association with them.”
Commenting on the collaboration with Logicserve Digital, Hariom Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited, says, “The partnership with Logicserve Digital is highly synergistic as our products audience is very internet savvy and Logicserve Digital has strong expertise in understanding and efficiently managing the digital movement of consumers. I feel their experience of digital landscape, understanding of consumer’s digital behaviour and insight-driven approach for creative communication, will help us augment our visibility, strengthen the reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results. We are excited to partner with Logicserve Digital and look forward to take our brand to the next level with their help.”