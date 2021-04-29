Logicserve Digital wins the digital mandate for Ebro India's sub-brands: Panzani Pasta & Tilda rice

The agency will help the brand scale its India business with digital strategy and boost its marketplace activities.
Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, has been appointed as the Agency on Record (AOR) for Ebro India's two sub-brands: Panzani Pasta & Tilda rice. The business will be managed out of the agency's Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, Logicserve Digital will manage their social media accounts and help the brand grow and sustain their organic presence. The agency will also take care of the paid media mandate to increase the brand's visibility, along with their ‘Marketplace’ mandate to help flourish the brand's presence on ecommerce platforms. This will contribute to Ebro India's endeavor to carve a differentiated positioning amongst its competitors and become a leading brand of choice for Indian customers.
Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital, said, "We are thrilled to work with Ebro India and help them amplify their presence as well as reach in the Indian market. We have seen an increasing number of people cultivating interest in cooking in the last one year or so. I feel it is the best time to capture users’ attention, especially through digital channels and create an enduring relationship with these audiences. Today's consumers are more mindful of their personal health, dietary needs, and consumption patterns. A conscious decision is being taken while purchasing any product. Ebro India has a wide range of products that can be introduced to these audiences with the right approach to gain optimal returns. We will be focusing on artfully communicating the brand’s offerings and their benefits to a diverse and nuanced Indian audience by leveraging our entire gamut of digital solutions. Our endeavor will be to help the brand etch a permanent place in the hearts and minds of the audience at large. We are delighted with this association and look forward to taking the brand to newer heights with our integrated, digital-first approach that is optimized for success."
Peter Walker, MD, Ebro India, commented, "As a global leader in the rice category and second worldwide in fresh & dry Pasta, our journey in India needed a digital partner who understood changing consumer trends and how to switch swiftly with them. With the rapid change in consumer habits during Covid, it’s imperative for agencies to understand and implement effective digital communication and media strategies to reach out to the right audience. With Logicserve Digital’s end-to-end solutions and integrated approach, we are sure that the association will help us penetrate effectively into this vast market and create opportunities to engage with the right audience digitally."
Puneet Kapoor, marketing head, Ebro India, added, “After the acquisition of Tilda brand globally, the task for Ebro India was to re-strategize the brand starting with packaging to product mix to communication and finally launching Tilda in a new avatar. Our intent was to give consumers a strong reason to believe in the brand that too in such a complex category. We were looking for a digital partner who can not only address that requirement digitally but could also help us strengthen our e-comm presence, as after Covid coming into the picture in 2020, the affinity of consumers got inclined towards e-comm platforms. In addition, we wanted the agency to manage our entire consumer business which consists of two brands i.e., Tilda Basmati Rice & Panzani Pasta. When we called a pitch of top agencies, the strategy which Logicserve Digital came back with had a holistic approach and was also in line with the brand globally. We are hopeful that Logicserve Digital will help add value to take our brand to newer heights.”