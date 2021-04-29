Logicserve Digital wins the digital mandate for Ebro India's sub-brands: Panzani Pasta & Tilda rice

Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital, said, "We are thrilled to work with Ebro India and help them amplify their presence as well as reach in the Indian market. We have seen an increasing number of people cultivating interest in cooking in the last one year or so. I feel it is the best time to capture users’ attention, especially through digital channels and create an enduring relationship with these audiences. Today's consumers are more mindful of their personal health, dietary needs, and consumption patterns. A conscious decision is being taken while purchasing any product. Ebro India has a wide range of products that can be introduced to these audiences with the right approach to gain optimal returns. We will be focusing on artfully communicating the brand’s offerings and their benefits to a diverse and nuanced Indian audience by leveraging our entire gamut of digital solutions. Our endeavor will be to help the brand etch a permanent place in the hearts and minds of the audience at large. We are delighted with this association and look forward to taking the brand to newer heights with our integrated, digital-first approach that is optimized for success."